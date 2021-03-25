Warriors Trade Brad Wanamaker to Charlotte

The Golden State Warriors have traded guard Brad Wanamaker, a 2022 second round draft pick (from Toronto via Philadelphia; top 54 protected) and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a 2025 second round draft pick (top 55 protected), the team announced today.

Wanamaker, 31, appeared in 39 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 4.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game. Originally signed by the Warriors as a free agent on November 24, 2020, Wanamaker owns career NBA averages of 5.6 points, 1.7 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 16.0 minutes in 146 games (one start) over three seasons with the Warriors and Boston Celtics.