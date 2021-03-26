Thunder Acquires Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers, Two Second-Round Draft Picks and Generates Trade Exception

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired center Tony Bradley, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick from Philadelphia, guard Austin Rivers from New York and generated a trade exception in a three-team trade in exchange for sending guard George Hill to Philadelphia, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Bradley (6-10, 260) has appeared in 20 games (eight starts) with the 76ers this season, recording averages of 5.5 points and a career-high 5.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per contest, shooting a career-best 68.0 percent from the floor. The UNC product has made appearances in 90 career games (11 starts) and averaged 4.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.3 minutes, shooting 64.6 percent from the field.

Rivers (6-3, 204) appeared in 21 games (two starts) with the Knicks this year, averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.0 minutes. The nine-year NBA veteran has appeared in 573 career games (151 starts) and logged averages of 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.4 minutes.

Hill appeared in 14 games (all starts) for the Thunder, registering averages of 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26.3 minutes, shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three-point range and 84.0 percent from the free throw line.