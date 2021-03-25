HEAT Acquire Nemanja Bjelica

Your Miami HEAT have acquired forward Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.

Bjelica, a six-year NBA vetreran, has appeared in 26 games (one start) with the Kings this season averaging 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 16.9 minutes while shooting 46 percent from the field. He has scored in double-figures eight times this season, including one 25-point performance. Bjelica holds a career 38.8 shooting percentage from three-point range, and has shot over 40 percent from downtown in each of his three previous seasons.

Harkless, who was signed by the HEAT on November 23, 2020, appeared in 11 games (three starts) with Miami this season and averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes.

Silva, who was originally signed to a two-way contract by the HEAT on October 18, 2019 before signing a standard contract on January 15, 2020, appeared in 11 games with Miami this season and averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.5 minutes.