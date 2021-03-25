Rockets Complete Trade with Miami

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have traded guard Victor Oladipo to Miami in exchange for guard Avery Bradley and forward Kelly Olynyk (O-lin-ick). The Rockets also receive the right to swap first round picks with Miami in 2022, using their own pick or the one owed to Houston by Brooklyn.

Olynyk (6-11, 240) was originally the 13th overall pick by Dallas in the 2013 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by Boston. In 543 career games with 141 starts, Olynyk is averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Dating back to 2017-18, Olynyk is the only player in the league to have averaged at least 10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, and 1.5 3-pointers made in fewer than 28.0 mpg. He has the fourth-most 3-pointers made (645) of any player in NBA history listed 6’11” or taller.

Bradley (6-3, 190) was originally the 19th overall pick by Boston in the 2010 NBA Draft. In 581 career games with 494 starts, he is averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.01 steals.

Last season, Bradley started 44 games for the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers prior to the NBA restart in Orlando. He earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors in 2015-16 and was a Second Team selection in 2012-13.

Oladipo was acquired by Houston from Indiana via a four-team trade on Jan. 16. He appeared in 29 games as a Rocket, averaging 21.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.