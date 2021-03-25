Bulls complete three-team trade with Wizards & Celtics

In a three-team trade, the Chicago Bulls acquired forward Troy Brown Jr. from the Washington Wizards, as well as center Daniel Theis (Tice) and guard Javonte Green from the Boston Celtics, and the Bulls sent forward Chandler Hutchison and forward/center Daniel Gafford to Washington and center Luke Kornet to Boston. As part of the transaction, Chicago received cash considerations from Washington and Boston.

Theis (6-8, 245) signed with the Celtics as a free agent in July 2017. In his four seasons in Boston, he averaged 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.8 minutes per game while shooting .554 from the field, .345 from three and .740 from the free throw line. The German native has played in 42 games in 2020-21 (37 starts) and has posted 21 double-digit scoring games, including two with 20-plust points. His 9.5 points per game average this season is a career high. Theis has three double-doubles on the season and led the Celtics in blocks 13 times. He has been to the postseason two times with averages of 6.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over 24 games (17 starts).

Green (6-4, 205) signed with Boston as a free agent in July 2019. In two seasons with the Celtics, he averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. This season, Green scored a season-high 10 points on Jan. 15 vs. Orlando. He saw action in one playoff game for Boston in 2020 and scored three points.

Brown (6-6, 215) was selected 15th overall out of Oregon by the Washington Wizards in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Las Vegas native has played in 142 career games (32 starts) for the Wizards and has career averages of 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.7 minutes while shooting .426 from the field, .330 from three and .751 from the free throw line.

Hutchison was selected by Chicago with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. In 79 careers games (24 starts) with Chicago, he held averages of 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting .450 from the field, .297 from three and .602 from the free throw line.

In his second season, Gafford owns career averages of 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.4 minutes while shooting .697 from the field and .584 from the free throw line. He was the 35th overall selection by the Bulls in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.

Kornet signed with Chicago as a free agent on July 18, 2019. Originally signed by the New York Knicks as an undrafted free agent on July 3, 2017, Kornet has appeared in 115 career games (33 starts) and is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists in 15.3 minutes per game.