Detroit Pistons Acquire Cory Joseph and Two Second-Round Picks From Sacramento Kings In Exchange For Delon Wright

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guard Delon Wright.

Joseph, 6-3, 200, has played in Sacramento since the start of the 2019-20 season and appeared in 116 games (28 starts) while averaging 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals in 23.3 minutes during his Kings tenure. Currently in his 10th NBA season, Joseph has previously suited up for San Antonio, Toronto and Indiana. He holds career averages of 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals 21.8 minutes through 644 NBA games (123 starts).

The Toronto native was drafted 29th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Joseph was a member of the Spurs 2014 NBA Championship team prior to heading to Toronto and playing under Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey from 2015-17. Joseph played collegiately at Texas for one season in 2010-11.

Wright, 6-5, 185, totaled averages of 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals in 29.2 minutes over 36 games (31 starts) for the Pistons in 2020-21. He was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade that also involved the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 27, 2020.