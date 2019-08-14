Schedule

2019-20 Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Oct 24 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Oct 28 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 01 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 06 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 11 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 15 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 23 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    8:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    5:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 03 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 09 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    8:00pmET
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 12 Arena Ciudad de Mexico
    9:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    9:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 16 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 18 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 20 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 23 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    9:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    8:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 05 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 11 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 13 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    2:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 22 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 24 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 27 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    ESPN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Feb 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    12:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 03 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    8:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 07 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    9:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 25 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    9:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    9:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 01 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    6:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 07 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 11 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:30pmET
    ESPN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Mar 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 20 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 22 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    6:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 23 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 27 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 29 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    5:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 03 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 05 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    7:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 07 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 09 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 11 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    3:00pmET
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 13 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 14 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    7:30pmET
    Watch Game

