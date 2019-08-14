2019-20 Season
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers on Wed October 23rd 2019 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN.WednesdayWed Oct 23 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons on Thu October 24th 2019 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.ThursdayThu Oct 24 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons on Sat October 26th 2019 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SaturdaySat Oct 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons on Mon October 28th 2019 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Oct 28 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors on Wed October 30th 2019 at 7:30pm EDT at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON.WednesdayWed Oct 30 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on Fri November 1st 2019 at 8:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL.FridayFri Nov 01 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmET
home gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Sat November 2nd 2019 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards on Mon November 4th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC.MondayMon Nov 04 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmET
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on Wed November 6th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.WednesdayWed Nov 06 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers on Fri November 8th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN.FridayFri Nov 08 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons on Mon November 11th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Nov 11 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat on Tue November 12th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL.TuesdayTue Nov 12 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL7:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets on Fri November 15th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC.FridayFri Nov 15 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on Wed November 20th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at United Center Chicago, IL.WednesdayWed Nov 20 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmET
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons on Fri November 22nd 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Nov 22 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sat November 23rd 2019 at 8:30pm EST at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI.SaturdaySat Nov 23 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI8:30pmET
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons on Mon November 25th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Nov 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets on Wed November 27th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC.WednesdayWed Nov 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons on Fri November 29th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Nov 29 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons on Sun December 1st 2019 at 5:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SundaySun Dec 01 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI5:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tue December 3rd 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH.TuesdayTue Dec 03 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons on Wed December 4th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.WednesdayWed Dec 04 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons on Fri December 6th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Dec 06 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the New Orleans Pelicans on Mon December 9th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA. Watch the game on NBA TV.MondayMon Dec 09 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA8:00pmETNBA TV
away gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons on Thu December 12th 2019 at 9:00pm EST at Arena Ciudad de Mexico Mexico City, .ThursdayThu Dec 12 Arena Ciudad de Mexico9:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets on Sat December 14th 2019 at 9:00pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX.SaturdaySat Dec 14 Toyota Center, Houston, TX9:00pmET
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons on Mon December 16th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Dec 16 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons on Wed December 18th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.WednesdayWed Dec 18 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics on Fri December 20th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA.FridayFri Dec 20 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:30pmET
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on Sat December 21st 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SaturdaySat Dec 21 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons on Mon December 23rd 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Dec 23 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons on Thu December 26th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.ThursdayThu Dec 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs on Sat December 28th 2019 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX.SaturdaySat Dec 28 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz on Mon December 30th 2019 at 9:00pm EST at Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT.MondayMon Dec 30 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT9:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers on Thu January 2nd 2020 at 10:30pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on NBA TV.ThursdayThu Jan 02 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETNBA TV
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors on Sat January 4th 2020 at 8:30pm EST at Chase Center San Francisco, CA.SaturdaySat Jan 04 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA8:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sun January 5th 2020 at 10:00pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA.SundaySun Jan 05 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tue January 7th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH.TuesdayTue Jan 07 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons on Thu January 9th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.ThursdayThu Jan 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on Sat January 11th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SaturdaySat Jan 11 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Detroit Pistons on Mon January 13th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Jan 13 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics on Wed January 15th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA.WednesdayWed Jan 15 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks on Sat January 18th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA.SaturdaySat Jan 18 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards on Mon January 20th 2020 at 2:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC.MondayMon Jan 20 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC2:00pmET
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons on Wed January 22nd 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.WednesdayWed Jan 22 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons on Fri January 24th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Jan 24 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Sat January 25th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons on Mon January 27th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Jan 27 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 29th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ESPN.WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETESPN
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons on Fri January 31st 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Jan 31 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons on Sun February 2nd 2020 at 12:30pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SundaySun Feb 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI12:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies on Mon February 3rd 2020 at 8:00pm EST at FedExForum Memphis, TN.MondayMon Feb 03 FedExForum, Memphis, TN8:00pmET
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons on Wed February 5th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.WednesdayWed Feb 05 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Fri February 7th 2020 at 8:00pm EST at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK.FridayFri Feb 07 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmET
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on Sat February 8th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SaturdaySat Feb 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons on Mon February 10th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.MondayMon Feb 10 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic on Wed February 12th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Amway Center Orlando, FL.WednesdayWed Feb 12 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons on Thu February 20th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.ThursdayThu Feb 20 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sun February 23rd 2020 at 9:00pm EST at Moda Center Portland, OR.SundaySun Feb 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR9:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets on Tue February 25th 2020 at 9:00pm EST at Pepsi Center Denver, CO.TuesdayTue Feb 25 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO9:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns on Fri February 28th 2020 at 9:00pm EST at Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ.FridayFri Feb 28 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ9:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings on Sun March 1st 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA.SundaySun Mar 01 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA6:00pmET
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons on Wed March 4th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.WednesdayWed Mar 04 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons on Sat March 7th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SaturdaySat Mar 07 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks on Sun March 8th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Madison Square Garden New York, NY.SundaySun Mar 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY7:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wed March 11th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on ESPN.WednesdayWed Mar 11 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:30pmETESPN
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors on Sat March 14th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON.SaturdaySat Mar 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmET
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons on Tue March 17th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on NBA TV.TuesdayTue Mar 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETNBA TV
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons on Fri March 20th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Mar 20 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons on Sun March 22nd 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SundaySun Mar 22 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI6:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks on Mon March 23rd 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI.MondayMon Mar 23 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI8:00pmET
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons on Wed March 25th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.WednesdayWed Mar 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Detroit Pistons on Fri March 27th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Mar 27 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons on Sun March 29th 2020 at 5:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.SundaySun Mar 29 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI5:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 1st 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY.WednesdayWed Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmET
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons on Fri April 3rd 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI.FridayFri Apr 03 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sun April 5th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Target Center Minneapolis, MN.SundaySun Apr 05 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN7:00pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks on Tue April 7th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA.TuesdayTue Apr 07 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat on Thu April 9th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL.ThursdayThu Apr 09 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL7:30pmET
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks on Sat April 11th 2020 at 3:00pm EDT at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX.SaturdaySat Apr 11 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX3:00pmET
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons on Mon April 13th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on NBA TV.MondayMon Apr 13 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETNBA TV
away gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks on Tue April 14th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Madison Square Garden New York, NY.TuesdayTue Apr 14 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY7:30pmET
