Detroit Pistons Acquire Hamidou Diallo From Oklahoma City Thunder In Exchange For Svi Mykhailiuk and Future Second-Round Pick

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Hamidou Diallo from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick.

Diallo, 6-5, 202, has played for the Thunder since he was selected 45th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently involved in two trades to Charlotte and then Oklahoma City following the draft. Through 32 games (five starts) this season, Diallo is averaging career highs in scoring (11.9 ppg), rebounding (5.2 rpg), assists (2.4 apg), steals (1.0 spg) and minutes (23.8 mpg). In 129 career NBA games (11 starts), Diallo has posted clips of 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals in 16.9 minutes.

The Queens, N.Y. native won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. Diallo played one season collegiately at Kentucky in 2017-18, averaging 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes over 37 games (all starts).

Mykhailiuk, 6-7, 205, totaled averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals in 95 games (32 starts) for Detroit since being acquired via trade from the L.A. Lakers on Feb. 6, 2019. Mykhailiuk was selected 47th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Lakers.