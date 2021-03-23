Kings Acquire Mfiondu Kabengele And Future Second-Round Draft Selection

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele (fee-ON-doo cabin-gelly), a future second-round draft selection and cash considerations from the LA Clippers in exchange for a future second-round draft selection.

During the 2020-21 season, Kabengele has averaged 1.2 points (.281 FG%, .222 3pt%, .833 FT%), 0.6 rebounds and 4.1 minutes per game in 23 games. In his second season out of Florida State, Kabengele has accrued career averages of 2.0 points (.359 FG%, .342 3pt%, .909 FT%), 0.7 rebounds and 4.5 minutes per game in 35 games played with the LA Clippers.

Sacramento’s roster now stands at 17 players.

