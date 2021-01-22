Cavaliers Trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Houston

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded guard Kevin Porter Jr. to Houston. In exchange, the Cavaliers will receive a future second round draft pick from the Rockets, General Manager Koby Altman announced from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

“After careful and thoughtful evaluation, we made the very difficult and collective decision to make this trade,” said Altman. “Given the culture and environment we have worked to cultivate here in Cleveland, we feel this move is in everyone’s best interest. Kevin has a bright career ahead of him as a professional basketball player and, at his core, is a good person. We wish Kevin and his family well in Houston.”

Porter Jr. (6-4, 203) was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Milwaukee and was acquired by the Cavaliers in a trade with Detroit on June 26, 2019. He went on to appear in 50 games (three starts) with Cleveland last season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.92 steals in 23.2 minutes.