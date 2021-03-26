Celtics Acquire Moe Wagner, Luke Kornet in 3-Team Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired center Moe Wagner from the Washington Wizards, and forward/center Luke Kornet from the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team deal, the team announced today. Boston sent guard Javonte Green and forward/center Daniel Theis to Chicago to complete the transaction.

Wagner (6-11, 245), 23, is averaging 7.1 points (50.8% FG, 31.0% 3-PT, 78.8% FT), 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 25 games (13 starts) with the Wizards this season. He has scored in double figures eight times in 2020-21, including a season-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting against the LA Clippers on Feb. 23.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 25th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, the former University of Michigan standout has averaged 6.9 points (49.7% FG, 30.2% 3-PT, 81.0% FT), 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 113 games played over three seasons with the Lakers and Wizards.

Kornet (7-2, 250), 25, has averaged 2.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 7.2 minutes played in 13 games for the Bulls this season. The four-year pro has posted career averages of 6.1 points (39.7% FG, 33.5% 3-PT, 76.4% FT), 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 15.3 minutes in 115 career games (33 starts) with New York and Chicago.

Theis spent each of his first four NBA seasons with the Celtics after being signed as a free agent out of Germany on July 20, 2017, averaging 7.2 points (55.4% FG, 34.5% 3-PT, 74.0% FT), 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 18.8 minutes in 236 career games (106 starts). The Salzgitter, Germany native is averaging a career-high 9.5 points on 55.2% shooting (34.7% 3-PT) in 42 games this season.

“Daniel has been a hard worker and consummate professional that has continued to improve each year since he’s been in Boston,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. “We thank him for all of the effort and sacrifice he poured into this organization, and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Green, 27, averaged 3.7 points on 51.8% shooting, 2.0 rebounds, and 11.1 minutes played in 73 games played (four starts) over two seasons with the Celtics.