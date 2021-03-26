76ers acquire George Hill in 3-team trade with Thunder, Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired veteran guard George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a three-team trade with the New York Knicks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the deal before it became official.

To summarize:

• 76ers add: George Hill, Iggy Brazdeikis

• Knicks add: Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, Emir Preldzic, 2021 second-round pick, protected 2024 second-round pick from Miami

• Thunder add: Austin Rivers, Tony Bradley, 2025 and 2026 second-round picks from 76ers

Hill will aim to provide veteran leadership and outside shooting for Philaldelphia, which still sits atop the Eastern Conference despite a midseason injury to Kia MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

The Thunder, meanwhile, continue to add to an impressive cache of draft picks. The franchise now has 34 picks over the next seven years following a series of trades that included superstars including Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.

