Bulls acquire Troy Brown, Daniel Theis in 3-team trade with Wizards, Celtics

An active trade deadline continues to be made official as Chicago acquires Troy Brown Jr. from the Washington Wizards and Daniel Theis and Javonte Green from Boston. In exchange, Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison are headed from the Bulls to the Wizards, while Moe Wagner was sent from the Wizards to the Celtics as part of the deal as well. Boston will also receive Luke Kornet from the Bulls.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the emergence of the transaction before the deadline.

Chicago finalized a deal earlier in the day for All-Star Nikola Vucevic, parting ways with Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round picks.

Brown, a 21-year-old guard who can defend multiple positions, headlines the four-player deal, one replete with rotation players who have upside or an opportunity to provide insurance.

The Celtics, meanwhile, change up their look at center on the same day they added former Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier to their perimeter rotation.