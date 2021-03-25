2021 Trade Deadline

Celtics add Evan Fournier in deal with Magic

The veteran guard is reportedly headed to Boston in exchange for two second-round picks.

From NBA.com News Services

Evan Fournier is averaging a career-high 19.7 points over 26 games this season.

The Orlando Magic have completed a trade that sends guard Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics in exchange for two second-round picks and Jeff Teague, whom the Magic said will not report to the team and subsequently creates a $17 million trade exception.

Fournier is averaging career highs of 19.7 points and 3.7 assists this season for the Magic, who turned trade-deadline day in the NBA into the start of their rebuild. Orlando also struck a deal earlier Thursday with Chicago to send All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls.

“Evan has established himself as a highly-efficient scorer, whose combination of shooting and playmaking will make an immediate impact on this team,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. “He’s someone who has consistently produced on the offensive end, and we think his unique abilities will fit in seamlessly with our current group.”

Vucevic and Fournier were Orlando’s two leading scorers this season.

The Celtics (21-23) are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston ranks 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made and 11th in 3-point percentage, so Fournier’s shooting touch could help the Celtics improve in both areas.

