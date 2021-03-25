Magic Acquire Two Future Second Round Draft Picks From Boston In Exchange for Evan Fournier

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have acquired two future second round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Evan Fournier, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. The Magic also acquired guard Jeff Teague in the deal, but he will not be reporting to the team. As a result, Orlando has also acquired a $17 million trade exception.

“We want to thank Evan (Fournier) for all that he has done during the last seven years, both with the organization and in the community,” Weltman added. “Evan has been a true professional and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Fournier (6’7”, 205, 10/29/92) played and started in 26 games this season with Orlando, averaging 19.7 ppg., 3.7 apg., 2.9 rpg. and 1.04 stlpg. in 29.4 minpg., while shooting .388 (73-188) from three-point range. Originally selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft by Denver, he has played in 549 career NBA regular season games (407 starts) with Denver and Orlando, averaging 14.4 ppg., 2.7 rpg. and 2.7 apg. in 28.5 minpg., while shooting .376 (1,006-2,673) from three-point range and .806 (1,217-1,510) from the free throw line.

Fournier was acquired by Orlando on June 26, 2014 in a trade with Denver. He has played in 435 regular season games (399 starts) with the Magic, averaging 16.2 ppg., 3.0 apg. and 2.9 rpg. in 31.5 minpg., while shooting .376 (895-2,382) from three-point range and .812 (1,094-1,348) from the free throw line.