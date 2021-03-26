2021 Trade Deadline

Heat acquire Nemanja Bjelica from Kings

The Kings acquire Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.

From NBA.com News Services

The 32-year-old forward is averaging 7.2 points over 26 games this season.

The Miami Heat have finalized a deal to acquire forward Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings. The trade was first reported Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In exchange, Sacramento acquires Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.

Trade Deadline Buzz: March 25

Bjelica is averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting a career-low 29.3% from deep, but maintains a career average of 38.8%.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.