Heat acquire Nemanja Bjelica from Kings
The Kings acquire Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.
From NBA.com News Services
The Miami Heat have finalized a deal to acquire forward Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings. The trade was first reported Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
In exchange, Sacramento acquires Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.
Nemanja Bjelica is headed to the 3🏀5! pic.twitter.com/LWe0XfaQCs
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 26, 2021
Bjelica is averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting a career-low 29.3% from deep, but maintains a career average of 38.8%.