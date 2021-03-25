Magic Acquire R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and First Round Draft Pick From Nuggets

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have acquired guard R.J. Hampton, guard Gary Harris and a future first round draft pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for forward Aaron Gordon and forward Gary Clark, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.

“R.J. (Hampton) and Gary (Harris) will provide great depth to our backcourt,” said Weltman. “R.J. is a bright, young player that brings speed and athleticism, while Gary provides a solid veteran presence. We are happy to welcome R.J. and Gary to the Magic family.”

“We also want to thank Aaron (Gordon) for everything he has given to the organization during the last seven years, both on the court and in the community,” Weltman added. “We wish Aaron good luck as he continues his career.”

Hampton (6’6”, 176, 2/7/01) has played in 25 games this season with Denver, averaging 2.6 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. in 9.3 minpg. He was originally selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, then acquired on draft night by Denver as part of a four-team trade for a conditional first round draft pick.

Hampton spent the 2019-20 season in Australia, playing with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL. He played in 15 games, averaging 8.8 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 1.4 apg. and 1.18 stlpg. in 20.6 minpg. Hampton originally intended to play college basketball in 2019-20 after reclassifying into the 2019 high school recruiting class. He averaged 32.0 ppg., 9.7 rpg.. 6.4 apg. and 3.9 stlpg. at Little Elm High School in Little Elm, Texas. Hampton won gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2017 FIBA U-16 Americas Championship and the 2018 FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup.

Hampton will wear #13 with the Orlando Magic.

Harris (6”4”, 205, 9/14/94) has played and started in 19 games this season with Denver, averaging 9.7 ppg., 2.5 rpg. and 1.7 apg. in 30.6 minpg. He has led (or tied) the Nuggets in scoring once and in assists once. Harris has scored in double figures 12 times and 20+ points once, including a season-high 21 points on Jan. 9 @ Philadelphia.

Originally selected in the first round (19th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by Chicago, Harris has appeared in 387 career NBA regular season games (325 starts), all with Denver, averaging 12.0 ppg., 2.6 rpg., 2.1 apg. and 1.23 stlpg. in 29.1 minpg., while shooting .801 (594-742) from the free throw line. He has also played in 28 career NBA playoff games (26 starts), averaging 10.8 ppg., 3.1 rpg., 2.0 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 32.0 minpg.

Harris will wear #14 with the Orlando Magic.

Gordon (6’9”, 235, 9/16/95) played and started in 25 games this season with Orlando, averaging 14.6 ppg., 6.6 rpg. and 4.2 apg. in 29.4 minpg., while shooting .375 (42-112) from three-point range. Originally selected in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by Orlando, he has played in 428 career NBA regular season games (339 starts), all with the Magic, averaging 12.9 ppg., 6.4 rpg. and 2.5 apg. in 28.6 minpg.

Clark (6’6”, 225, 11/16/94) played in 35 games (11 starts) this season with Orlando, averaging 3.4 ppg. and 3.2 rpg. in 18.2 minpg. Undrafted by an NBA franchise, he has played in 128 career NBA regular season games (18 starts) with Houston and Orlando, averaging 3.3 ppg. and 2.6 rpg. in 14.4 minpg.