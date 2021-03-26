Heat acquire Victor Oladipo in 3-player deal with Rockets

The Houston Rockets finalized a trade that sends two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat. In return, Houston acquires Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 pick swap. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the agreement between the teams.

Oladipo played 20 games with the Rockets after being traded earlier this season from the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 20.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season.

The Rockets were committed to trading Oladipo after he reportedly elected not to sign an extension. The 26-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Bradley, 30, has averaged 8.5 points on 42.1% shooting from deep in 10 games this season and can be a valuable contributor on the defensive end when healthy. Olynyk averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds in 43 games and 38 starts for Miami this campaign.

Ultimately, the Heat add to their core of players that helped fuel a run to The Finals last season, sweeping Oladipo’s Pacers in the process. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are also reportedly in line to sign veteran forward LaMarcus Aldridge after he was bought out by the Spurs.