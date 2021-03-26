Kings Acquire Maurice Harkless And Chris Silva

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired forward Maurice Harkless and forward Chris Silva from the Miami Heat in exchange for forward Nemanja Bjelica.

“We are pleased to add Maurice and Chris to the team and welcome them to Sacramento,” said Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “Each player brings depth, defensive presence and athleticism to the wing and frontcourt. We also thank Nemanja for his contributions to the team during his career in Sacramento. His veteran presence has been invaluable, and we wish the very best for him and his family.”

During the 2020-21 season, Harkless has averaged 1.4 points (.385 FG%, .455 3pt%), 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 11.3 minutes per game in 11 games (3 starts). Through his career, the former St. John’s player has accrued averages of 7.0 points (.478 FG%, .326 3pt%, .610 FT%), 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 22.8 minutes per game in 548 games (327 starts) across nine NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic (2012-15), Portland Trail Blazers (2015-19), LA Clippers (2019-20), New York Knicks (2019-20) and Heat (2020-21).

This season, Silva has averaged 2.7 points (.692 FG%, .733 FT%), 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 7.5 minutes per game in 11 games (0 starts). In two seasons with Miami, Silva’s career averages are 3.0 points (.626 FG%, .686 FT%), 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 7.8 minutes per game in 55 games (0 starts).”

In a subsequent roster move, the Kings have waived forward Jabari Parker.