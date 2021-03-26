Atlanta Hawks Acquire Veteran Lou Williams From LA Clippers

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks have acquired guard Lou Williams, along with two second-round picks and cash considerations from the LA Clippers in exchange for guard Rajon Rondo, the team announced today. Williams, a native of Snellville, GA, previously played for the Hawks from 2012-14.

“Being able to acquire a respected veteran in Lou Williams, one of the best scorers and playmakers off the bench in league history, and two second-round picks accomplished a couple of the goals we had,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “We are excited to see what Lou can add to our second unit as we try to finish this season strong.”

Williams has appeared in 42 games (three starts) this season for the Clippers, averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 21.9 minutes (.421 FG%, .378 3FG%, .866 FT%). In 1,043 career games (121 starts) with Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, the LA Lakers, Houston and the LA Clippers, the 15-year veteran has career averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes (.420 FG%, .350 3FG%, .841 FT%).

Last season, he put in 18.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 65 games, ranking fourth in the NBA in bench scoring (17.4 ppg), leading the league in most games with at least 20 points and five assists off the bench (18).

Originally selected in the second round (45th overall) of the 2005 NBA Draft by the 76ers, Williams is a three-time winner of the NBA’s Sixth Man Award (2015, 2018, 2019). Among all active players, he ranks 13th in points (15,000), seventh in games played (1,043), 17th in three-pointers made (1,396) and assists (3,603), ninth in free throws made (3,928) and 21st in free-throw percentage (.840). Williams is the only player since 1970-71 (when starters were first tracked) to have at least 15,000 career points with less than 400 games as a starter.

Williams starred at South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, where he was named Georgia’s Mr. Basketball in 2005, in addition to First-Team Parade All-American and Naismith Prep Player of the Year honors.