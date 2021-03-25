Utah Jazz Acquire Matt Thomas

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired guard Matt Thomas from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a future second-round

draft pick.

Thomas (6-4, 190, Iowa State) is in his second NBA season, averaging 2.7 points on 41.5 percent from three-point range in 2020-21. For his career, the Onalaska, Wis., native has

appeared in 67 games (one start), all with Toronto, with averages of 4.1 points on 45.8 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from beyond the arc and 1.2 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per contest.

The 26-year-old has additional professional experience in Spain’s ACB league, where he played for Monbus Obradoiro in 2017-18 and for Valencia Basket in 2018-19. For Monbus Obradoiro, he owned averages of 15.4 points on 47.2 from the field and 45.9 percent from three, along with 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30 games (26 starts). In 53 games (17 starts) with Valencia, he averaged 11.9 points on 51.5 percent shooting and 48.0 percent from downtown, adding 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

A four-year collegiate player at Iowa State (2013-17), Thomas appeared in 138 games (77 starts) for the Cyclones. As a senior in 2016-17, he averaged 12.3 points on 47.7 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from three, along with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, helping Iowa State to a Big 12 Tournament Championship.