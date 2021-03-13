Top Stories

Thunder trade Hamidou Diallo to Pistons

Thunder continue to build up stash of Draft picks, add Svi Mykhailiuk in the exchange.

From NBA.com News Services

The Detroit Pistons acquired guard/forward Hamidou Diallo from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick, the team announced.

Diallo, breaking out in this third season since being drafted No. 45 overall out of Kentucky, has averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% in 23.8 minutes — all career highs.

It’s another step in a drastic roster overhaul for Detroit under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was previously an executive for the Thunder. Only one player who appeared in a game for the Pistons last season is still on the roster — 20-year-old Sekou Doumbouya.

Detroit recently traded Derrick Rose and bought out Blake Griffin.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

