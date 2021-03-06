Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished the 2019-20 season fifth overall in the Western Conference. The rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the squad with 19.0 PPG, followed closely by Dennis Schröder with 18.9 PPG. Danilo Gallinari (18.7 PPG) and Chris Paul (17.6 PPG) also supported the roster in their success in the West.

The Thunder ultimately fell to the James Harden-led Rockets in a competitive seven-game, first-round series. The Thunder finished the 2019-20 season with a 44-28 overall record.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.