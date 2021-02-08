Detroit Pistons Acquire Guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a Future Second-Round Pick From New York Knicks In Exchange For Derrick Rose

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a future second-round pick from the New York Knicks in exchange for guard Derrick Rose.

Smith Jr., 6-2, 205, was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and went to New York as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade on January 31, 2019. In 159 career games (122 starts), the 23-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals with Dallas and New York. In his rookie season, he averaged a career-high 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2017-18. He was also selected to play in the 2018 Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, CA.

“We welcome Dennis Smith Jr. to the Pistons family. Adding another young player who was a high draft pick alongside a draft asset advances our goals in building for the future,” said Troy Weaver, Detroit Pistons General Manager. “We thank Derrick Rose for his contributions on and off the court during his time as a Piston and wish him and his family well as they move forward.”

A native of Fayetteville, NC, Smith Jr. played one collegiate season at North Carolina State University where he was named ACC Freshman of the Year after averaging a school-freshman record 18.1 points and 6.2 assists per game. He also garnered All -ACC Second Team honors.

Rose, 32, signed as a free agent with Detroit on July 7, 2019. In 65 games as a Piston (22 starts), the 2010-11 NBA’s MVP has averaged 17.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Rose led the Pistons in scoring last season with 18.1 points per game on 49% shooting from the field.