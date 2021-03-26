Cavaliers Acquire Isaiah Hartenstein and Two Second Round Draft Picks from the Denver Nuggets

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward/center Isaiah Hartenstein and two second round draft picks from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for center JaVale McGee, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced from Cleveland Clinic Courts. The draft picks acquired by the Cavs are the Nuggets’ 2023 second round pick (31-46 protected) and the Nuggets’ 2027 second round pick.

Hartenstein (7-0, 249) has appeared in 30 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 3.5 points on .513 shooting and 2.8 rebounds in 9.1 minutes. He has played in 81 games in his three-year NBA career for Denver and Houston, compiling averages of 3.3 points on .559 shooting and 2.7 rebounds in 9.4 minutes. Hartenstein also played in parts of three seasons in the NBA G-League (2017-20) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers where, in 2019, he was named All G-League First Team and G-League Finals MVP while leading his team to the G-League Championship. The 22-year-old Eugene, Oregon native was originally drafted by Houston with the 43rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

McGee (7-0, 270) appeared 33 games (one start) for the Cavs this season, averaging 8.0 points on .521 shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 15.2 minutes. In his career, he has played in 734 games with averages of 7.9 points on .572 shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17.2 minutes.