HEAT Acquire Victor Oladipo

Your Miami HEAT have acquired guard Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 draft pick swap.

Oladipo, a two-time NBA All-Star, has appeared in 29 games (all starts) this season between the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.34 steals and 33.4 minutes while shooting 41.1 percent from the field, including 25.6 points on 43.3 percent from the field over his last eight games. He has recorded 18 20-point games this season, including six-straight from February 26 – March 16, tying the second-longest streak of his career, while adding three 30-point performances. He has connected on multiple three-point field goals 21 times this season and has currently hit at least one trey in 11-straight games. Additionally, Oladipo has been the only player in the NBA to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.90 steals over the last three combined seasons.

Bradley, who was signed by the HEAT on November 23, 2020, appeared in 10 games (one start) with Miami this season and averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 21.1 minutes.

Olynyk, who was originally signed by the HEAT on July 7, 2017, appeared in 43 games (38 starts) with Miami this season and averaged 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 26.9 minutes.