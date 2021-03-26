2021 Trade Deadline

Spurs add Marquese Chriss in deal with Warriors

The 23-year-old forward is out for the season with a leg injury.

From NBA.com News Services

Marquese Chriss played just two games this season before suffering a leg injury.

The San Antonio Spurs have acquired forward Marquese Chriss and cash considerations from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the draft rights to Cady Lalanne.

Chriss was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He played only two games this season after suffering a season-ending leg injury in December.

