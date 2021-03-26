Celtics Acquire Evan Fournier

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired guard Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic in exchange for guard Jeff Teague and two future second round draft picks, the team announced today.

“Evan has established himself as a highly-efficient scorer, whose combination of shooting and playmaking will make an immediate impact on this team,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. “He’s someone who has consistently produced on the offensive end, and we think his unique abilities will fit in seamlessly with our current group.”

A nine-year veteran from Saint-Maurice, France, Fournier (6-7, 205) is averaging a career-high 19.7 points on 46.1% shooting (38.8% 3-PT) in 26 games played with Orlando this season (all starts). His 2.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 three-point field goals in 2020-21 also represent career-high averages.

Fournier has reached the 20-point mark 14 times in 26 games in 2020-21, with both of his 30-point efforts occurring over the last four contests. He has connected on at least five 3-point field goals in five games this season, including a career-high six 3-pointers made (of 8) against Brooklyn on March 19.

Originally drafted by Denver with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Fournier has produced 14.4 points (45.0% FG, 37.6% 3-PT, 80.6% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, while averaging 28.5 minutes played in nine seasons with the Nuggets and Magic. The 28-year-old is one of nine NBA players to average 15.0 points and shoot 35.0% from beyond the arc in each of the last five seasons since 2015-16.

Signed as a free agent on Nov. 30, Teague averaged 6.9 points (41.5% FG, 46.4% 3-PT), 1.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 34 games (five starts) during his lone season with the Celtics.