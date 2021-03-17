Thunder Acquires 2027 Second-Round Draft Pick, Meyers Leonard and Generates Trade Exception

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 17, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired a 2027 second-round draft pick, forward/center Meyers Leonard and generated a trade exception from the Miami Heat in exchange for forward Trevor Ariza, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Leonard will not be reporting to Oklahoma City and will not be an active member of the organization.

Ariza was originally acquired by the Thunder as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 27, 2020.

Oklahoma City will have one year from today to exercise the trade exception.