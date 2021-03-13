Thunder Acquires Svi Mykhailiuk and 2027 Second-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 13, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick (via Houston) from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Hamidou Diallo, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.



Mykhailiuk [mee-HIGH-luke] (6-8, 205) has appeared in 134 career games (32 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons and averaged 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.5 minutes per game, while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. This season with the Pistons, he has seen time in 36 games (five starts) and is averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. He has 16 games with two or more three-point makes this season, including a career-high-tying five makes on March 3 at Toronto.



Last season, Mykhailiuk was selected to play in the 2020 Rising Stars game as a member of Team World during All-Star Weekend.



In three seasons with Oklahoma City, Diallo appeared in 129 games (11 starts) and averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 16.9 minutes per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.





