Warriors Trade Marquese Chriss to San Antonio

The Golden State Warriors have traded center Marquese Chriss and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the draft rights to center Cady Lalanne, the team announced today.

Chriss, 23, appeared in two games with the Warriors this season, averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds before suffering a right syndesmosis ankle and fibular fracture injury on December 26. The 6’9” center appeared in 59 games with Golden State during the 2019-20 season, averaging career-high figures in scoring (9.3), rebounding (6.2) and blocked shots (1.05). A four-year NBA veteran, Chriss was originally selected by the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft (8th overall).

Lalanne, 28, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft (55th overall). The 6’10” center played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts, earning Third Team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a senior.