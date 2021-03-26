Clippers add Rajon Rondo, send Lou Williams to Hawks

The LA Clippers officially completed a swap of veteran guards on Thursday, sending Lou Williams to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rajon Rondo. The Hawks also received two second-round picks and cash from the Clippers.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the trade agreement before it was made official following Thursday’s deadline.

> Trade Deadline Buzz: March 25

Rondo is averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 assists during his first season in Atlanta. The 34-year-old guard played with the Los Angeles Lakers for the previous two seasons, winning a championship in 2020.

Williams returns to his hometown of Atlanta, where he played for two seasons from 2012-14. The three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists over 42 games this season.

The Clippers are currently third in the West standings with a record of 29-16.