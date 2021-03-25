Kings Acquire Delon Wright

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired guard Delon Wright (Deh-LON Wright) from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Cory Joseph, a 2021 second-round draft selection and a 2024 second-round draft selection.

“We are excited to welcome Delon to the Kings family and to add his experience, defensive length, ability to create opportunities in the lane and capacity to finish strong to our backcourt,” said Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “At the same time, we thank Cory for his contributions to the team, veteran leadership and remarkable durability. A consummate professional and respected mentor, we wish Cory and his family all the best moving forward.”

During the 2020-21 season, Wright has averaged 10.4 points (.464 FG%, .348 3pt%, .789 FT%), 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 29.2 minutes per game in 36 games (31 starts).

Over six NBA seasons, the University of Utah product has garnered career averages of 7.6 points (.452 FG%, .343 3pt%, .790 FT%), 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 20.9 minutes per game in 307 games (54 starts) with the Toronto Raptors (2015-19), Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19), Dallas Mavericks (2019-20) and Detroit (2020-21).