Clippers send Kabengele to Kings

The LA Clippers have traded Mfiondu Kabengele, a conditional future second-round draft pick and cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for a conditional future second-round draft pick, announced Lawrence Frank, Clippers president of basketball operations.

Kabengele, 23, has appeared in 23 games for the Clippers this season and averaged 1.2 points in 4.1 minutes. The 6-foot-9 center made 35 career appearances across two NBA seasons with the Clippers and holds career averages of 2.0 points in 4.5 minutes. The 27th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Kabengele played two collegiate seasons at Florida State, earning the 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year award and 2019 All-ACC Tournament First Team honors.