Hornets Acquire Brad Wanamaker and Protected 2022 Second-Round Pick from Golden State

March 25, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has acquired guard Brad Wanamaker, Toronto’s 2022 second-round pick, which is top 54 protected, and cash considerations from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Charlotte’s 2025 second-round pick, which is top 55 protected.

In his third season, Wanamaker is averaging 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 16.0 minutes per game in 39 appearances. For his career, Wanamaker has appeared in 146 games, including one start, accruing averages of 5.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16.0 minutes per game over three seasons with two teams, the Boston Celtics (2018-20) and Golden State Warriors (2020-21).

Wanamaker led the NBA in free throw percentage during the 2019-20 season, shooting .926% from the free throw line. He played four seasons collegiately for the Pittsburgh Panthers and spent seven seasons overseas in France, Italy, Germany and Turkey from 2011 to 2018.