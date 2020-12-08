Top Stories
2020-21 Trade Tracker
Stay up to date with every official trade from the 2020-21 season.
NBA.com Staff
Keep track of all the official trades during the 2020-21 season. Official means the deal has been approved by the league and announced by the team.
Thunder get Horford from 76ers (Dec. 8)
Thunder get:
- Al Horford
- Theo Maledon (No. 34 overall pick in 2020)
- Draft rights to Vasilije Micić (No. 52 pick in 2014)
- 2025 protected first-round pick
76ers get:
Official Release: Thunder | 76ers
Rockets deal Westbrook to Wizards for Wall (Dec. 2)
Rockets get:
- John Wall
- Future first-round pick
Wizards get:
Official Release: Rockets | Wizards
Hornets get Hayward in sign-and-trade deal (Nov. 29)
Hornets get:
- Gordon Hayward
- Two future second-round picks
Celtics get:
- Conditional future second-round pick
Official Releases: Hornets | Celtics
Pistons acquire Wright from Mavs in 3-team deal (Nov. 27)
Pistons get:
Thunder get:
- Trevor Ariza
- Justin Jackson
- 2023 second-round pick (from either Dallas or Miami)
- 2026 second-round pick
Mavericks get:
Official Release: Pistons | Thunder
Cavs acquire Tucker from Jazz (Nov. 27)
Cavs get:
- Rayjon Tucker
- 2027 second-round pick
Jazz get:
- Cash considerations
Pacers acquire Lecque from Thunder (Nov. 25)
Pacers get:
Thunder get:
- TJ Leaf
- Future second-round pick
Official Release: Pacers | Thunder
Hawks land Gallinari in sign-and-trade with Thunder (Nov. 24)
Hawks get:
- Danilo Gallinari
- Cash considerations
Thunder get:
- Protected 2025 second-round pick
Official Release: Hawks | Thunder
Rockets receive Wood in deal with Pistons (Nov. 24)
Pistons get:
- Isaiah Stewart (16th overall pick in 2020)
- Trevor Ariza
- Future second-round pick
- Cash considerations
Rockets get:
- Christian Wood
- Protected future first-round pick
- 2021 second-round pick
Official Release: Rockets | Pistons
Adams, Bledsoe, Holiday on move in 4-team deal (Nov. 24)
Pelicans get:
- Steven Adams
- Eric Bledsoe
- Two future second-round picks from Bucks
- Right to swap two additional first-round picks with Bucks
Bucks get:
- Jrue Holiday
- Sam Merrill (60th overall pick in 2020)
Nuggets get:
- R.J. Hampton (24th overall pick in 2020)
Thunder get:
- George Hill
- Zylan Cheatham
- Josh Gray
- Darius Miller
- Kenrich Williams
- Future first-round pick from Nuggets
- 2023 second-round pick from Pelicans (via Wizards)
- 2024 second-round pick from Pelicans (via Hornets)
Official Release: Pelicans | Thunder | Nuggets | Bucks
Wolves get center Davis from Knicks (Nov. 24)
Wolves get:
Knicks get:
- Jacob Evans III
- Omari Spellman
- 2026 second-round pick (from Wolves)
Official Release: Wolves | Knicks
Lakers deal McGee to Cavaliers (Nov. 23)
Cavaliers get:
Lakers get:
Official Release: Lakers | Cavaliers
76ers add Bradley in deal with Pistons (Nov. 23)
76ers get:
Pistons get:
Official Release: 76ers | Pistons
Jazz trade Davis to Knicks (Nov. 23)
Knicks get:
Jazz get:
- Two future second-round picks
- Cash considerations
Official Release: Jazz
Pistons acquire Jerami Grant in sign-and-trade with Nuggets (Nov. 22)
Pistons get:
- Jerami Grant
- Draft rights to Nikola Raicevic (57th overall pick in 2015)
Nuggets get:
- Cash considerations
Official Release: Pistons
Warriors acquire Oubre Jr. from Thunder (Nov. 22)
Warriors get:
Thunder get:
- Protected first-round 2021 Draft pick
- Second-round 2021 Draft pick (via Denver)
Official release: Warriors | Thunder
Pistons trade Snell to Hawks for Dedmon (Nov. 20)
Pistons get:
Hawks get:
- Tony Snell
- Khyri Thomas (waived)
Official release: Pistons | Hawks
Suns add 10-time All-Star Chris Paul (Nov. 16)
Suns get:
Thunder get:
- Ty Jerome
- Jalen Lecque
- Kelly Oubre Jr. (traded to Warriors on Nov. 22)
- Ricky Rubio (traded to Timberwolves on Draft night)
- 2022 first-round Draft pick
Official release: Suns | Thunder