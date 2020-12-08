Top Stories

2020-21 Trade Tracker

Stay up to date with every official trade from the 2020-21 season.

NBA.com Staff

Keep track of all the official trades during the 2020-21 season. Official means the deal has been approved by the league and announced by the team.

Thunder get Horford from 76ers (Dec. 8)

Thunder get:

  • Al Horford
  • Theo Maledon (No. 34 overall pick in 2020)
  • Draft rights to Vasilije Micić (No. 52 pick in 2014)
  • 2025 protected first-round pick

76ers get:

Official Release: Thunder | 76ers

Rockets deal Westbrook to Wizards for Wall (Dec. 2)

Rockets get:

Wizards get:

Official Release: Rockets | Wizards

Hornets get Hayward in sign-and-trade deal (Nov. 29)

Hornets get:

Celtics get:

  • Conditional future second-round pick

Official Releases: Hornets | Celtics

Pistons acquire Wright from Mavs in 3-team deal (Nov. 27)

Pistons get:

Thunder get:

Mavericks get:

Official Release: Pistons | Thunder

Cavs acquire Tucker from Jazz (Nov. 27)

Cavs get:

Jazz get:

  • Cash considerations

Official Release: Cavs | Jazz

Pacers acquire Lecque from Thunder (Nov. 25)

Pacers get:

Thunder get:

Official Release: Pacers | Thunder

Hawks land Gallinari in sign-and-trade with Thunder (Nov. 24)

Hawks get:

Thunder get:

  • Protected 2025 second-round pick

Official Release: Hawks | Thunder

Rockets receive Wood in deal with Pistons (Nov. 24)

Pistons get:

Rockets get:

  • Christian Wood
  • Protected future first-round pick
  • 2021 second-round pick

Official Release: Rockets | Pistons

Adams, Bledsoe, Holiday on move in 4-team deal (Nov. 24)

Pelicans get:

  • Steven Adams
  • Eric Bledsoe
  • Two future second-round picks from Bucks
  • Right to swap two additional first-round picks with Bucks

Bucks get:

Nuggets get:

Thunder get:

Official Release: Pelicans | Thunder | Nuggets | Bucks

Wolves get center Davis from Knicks (Nov. 24)

Wolves get:

Knicks get: 

Official Release: Wolves | Knicks

Lakers deal McGee to Cavaliers (Nov. 23)

Cavaliers get:

Lakers get:

Official Release: Lakers | Cavaliers

76ers add Bradley in deal with Pistons (Nov. 23)

76ers get:

Pistons get:

Official Release: 76ers | Pistons

Jazz trade Davis to Knicks (Nov. 23)

Knicks get:

Jazz get:

  • Two future second-round picks
  • Cash considerations

Official Release: Jazz

Pistons acquire Jerami Grant in sign-and-trade with Nuggets (Nov. 22)

Pistons get:

  • Jerami Grant
  • Draft rights to Nikola Raicevic (57th overall pick in 2015)

Nuggets get:

  • Cash considerations

Official Release: Pistons

Warriors acquire Oubre Jr. from Thunder (Nov. 22)

Warriors get:

Thunder get:

  • Protected first-round 2021 Draft pick
  • Second-round 2021 Draft pick (via Denver)

Official release: Warriors | Thunder

Pistons trade Snell to Hawks for Dedmon (Nov. 20)

Pistons get: 

Hawks get:

Official release: Pistons | Hawks

Suns add 10-time All-Star Chris Paul (Nov. 16)

Suns get:

Thunder get:

Official release: Suns | Thunder

> Every official trade from 2020 NBA Draft

