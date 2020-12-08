2020-21 Trade Tracker

Keep track of all the official trades during the 2020-21 season. Official means the deal has been approved by the league and announced by the team.

Thunder get Horford from 76ers (Dec. 8)

Thunder get:

Al Horford

Theo Maledon (No. 34 overall pick in 2020)

Draft rights to Vasilije Micić (No. 52 pick in 2014)

2025 protected first-round pick

76ers get:

Rockets get:

John Wall

Future first-round pick

Wizards get:

Hornets get:

Gordon Hayward

Two future second-round picks

Celtics get:

Conditional future second-round pick

Pistons get:

Thunder get:

Trevor Ariza

Justin Jackson

2023 second-round pick (from either Dallas or Miami)

2026 second-round pick

Mavericks get:

Cavs get:

Rayjon Tucker

2027 second-round pick

Jazz get:

Cash considerations

Pacers get:

Thunder get:

TJ Leaf

Future second-round pick

Hawks get:

Danilo Gallinari

Cash considerations

Thunder get:

Protected 2025 second-round pick

Pistons get:

Isaiah Stewart (16th overall pick in 2020)

Trevor Ariza

Future second-round pick

Cash considerations

Rockets get:

Christian Wood

Protected future first-round pick

2021 second-round pick

Pelicans get:

Steven Adams

Eric Bledsoe

Two future second-round picks from Bucks

Right to swap two additional first-round picks with Bucks

Bucks get:

Jrue Holiday

Sam Merrill (60th overall pick in 2020)

Nuggets get:

R.J. Hampton (24th overall pick in 2020)

Thunder get:

Wolves get:

Knicks get:

Cavaliers get:

Lakers get:

76ers get:

Pistons get:

Knicks get:

Jazz get:

Two future second-round picks

Cash considerations

Pistons get:

Jerami Grant

Draft rights to Nikola Raicevic (57th overall pick in 2015)

Nuggets get:

Cash considerations

Warriors get:

Thunder get:

Protected first-round 2021 Draft pick

Second-round 2021 Draft pick (via Denver)

Pistons get:

Hawks get:

Suns get:

Thunder get:

