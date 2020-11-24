Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Ed Davis From New York

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has acquired Ed Davis from the New York Knicks in exchange for Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman and the Timberwolves’ 2026 Second Round Pick.

Davis, 31, has appeared in 668 regular season games (96 starts) in 10 NBA seasons with Toronto, Memphis, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland, Brooklyn and Utah averaging 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. The 6-9 forward played in 28 games with the Utah Jazz last season, averaging 1.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. He saw his best season come with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2018-19 season, in which he saw action in 81 games while averaging 5.8 points on a career-best 61.6% shooting and a career-high 8.6 rebounds per game. The North Carolina product was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the first round (13th overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft.

Evans III appeared in 29 games for Minnesota and Golden State last season, averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.4 minutes per game. The 6-4 guard was originally acquired by the Timberwolves on Feb. 6 from the Warriors.

Spellman was originally acquired by the Wolves from the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 6, holds career averages of 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 95 games with Atlanta and Golden State.