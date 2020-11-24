Detroit Pistons Complete Trade With Houston

PISTONS ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO NO. 16 SELECTION ISAIAH STEWART, TREVOR ARIZA, FUTURE-SECOND ROUND PICK AND CASH CONSIDERATIONS

ROCKETS RECEIVE CHRISTIAN WOOD, PROTECTED FUTURE FIRST-ROUND DRAFT SELECTION AND 2021 SECOND-ROUND PICK

DETROIT– The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a deal in which the club acquired the rights to Isaiah Stewart, the No. 16 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Trevor Ariza, a future second-round pick and cash considerations from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Christian Wood, a protected future first-round draft selection and a 2021 second-round pick.

Stewart, 6-9, 250, was selected No. 16 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft after playing one season collegiately for Washington. Stewart recorded clips of 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 32.2 minutes per game over 32 games during his freshman campaign. He tallied 14 double-doubles in 2019-20, tying the most such games for any player in the Pac-12.

Originally from Rochester, N.Y., Stewart was the Pac-12’s leading freshman scorer and rebounder and ranked third in the conference in both rebounds and blocks per game. He was also fifth in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (.570) and seventh in scoring while leading the Pac-12 in free throws made (154) and ranking third in free throws attempted (199). Stewart set UW freshman records for total rebounds (281) and blocks (66).

Stewart was named to the 2019-20 All-Pac 12 First Team and All-Freshman Team. He was a Top-10 candidate for the 2019-20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, recognizing the nation’s top center, and was selected for the midseason 2019-20 National Player of the Year watch lists by the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy. In high school, Stewart was the 2018-19 Naismith High School National Player of the Year and was a 2018-19 McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American.

Ariza, 6-8, 215, enters his 17th year in the NBA after playing for Sacramento and Portland in 2019-20. Ariza averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes through 53 games on the year. The UCLA product won an NBA Championship with the Lakers in 2008-09 and has suited up for nine NBA teams prior to joining the Pistons. He was traded from Portland to Houston in a pre-draft deal on Nov. 17.

Wood, 6-10, 214, averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes over 62 games (12 starts) in 2019-20. Wood has played for New Orleans, Milwaukee, Charlotte and Philadelphia during his four-year NBA career.