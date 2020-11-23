Team Acquires Bradley

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Tony Bradley from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Zhaire Smith.

Bradley was originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, before his draft rights were traded to Utah. Over three seasons with Utah, Bradley has played in 70 games, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. Between 2017-19, he also played for the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s G League affiliate, seeing action in 44 games (all starts) and posting 14.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game, while shooting .581 from the field.

Prior to the NBA, Bradley played one season at the University of North Carolina, where he helped the Tar Heels to the 2017 NCAA title. He appeared in 38 games as a reserve and notched 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. A Florida native, Bradley was named a McDonald’s All-American following his senior season at Bartow High School.

Smith was originally selected by Phoenix with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and his draft rights were acquired by Philadelphia. He’s played in 13 NBA games over the last two seasons with the 76ers. Smith has also seen action in 39 G League games for the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest.

Bradley will wear No. 11 for the 76ers.