Golden State Acquires Kelly Oubre Jr. from Oklahoma City

The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard Kelly Oubre (OOH-bray) Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a conditional 2021 first round draft pick and a 2021 second round pick (via Denver), the team announced today.

Oubre Jr., 24, appeared in 56 games (55 starts) with the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds to go along with 1.5 assists and 1.27 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. Originally selected with the pick 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Kansas product owns career averages of 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 24.1 minutes in 348 career games (99 starts) with the Washington Wizards and Suns. The guard was originally traded to the Thunder on November 16, 2020.

The Warriors 2021 first round draft pick is top 20 protected. If that draft pick is not conveyed, Oklahoma City will receive an additional 2021 second round draft pick from Golden State (via Minnesota).