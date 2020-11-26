Jalen Lecque
Pacers Acquire Jalen Lecque from Oklahoma City

Posted: Nov 25, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that they have acquired guard Jalen Lecque in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In exchange, the Thunder receive forward TJ Leaf and a future second-round draft selection.

Lecque (pronounced luh-Q) went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but was able to earn a spot on the Phoenix Suns’ roster for the 2019-20 season. He appeared in five regular season games for the Suns. Lecque also played 33 games for the Suns’ NBA G League affiliate in Northern Arizona. He was acquired by the Thunder in a trade with Phoenix on Nov. 16.

Leaf was selected by the Pacers with the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and made 139 career appearances over three seasons with Indiana.

