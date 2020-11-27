Detroit Pistons Acquire Delon Wright From Dallas In Three-Team Trade

DETROIT– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Delon Wright from the Dallas Mavericks while sending forward Trevor Ariza to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a three-team deal.

Wright, 6-5, 185, suited up in 73 games (five starts) for the Dallas Mavericks in 2019-20, averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.5 minutes. Wright arrived in Dallas following a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 offseason. He played in 26 games and recorded three triple-doubles with the Grizzlies late in the 2018-19 season, posting a stat line of 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. Wright was dealt to Memphis from the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7, 2019.

Drafted 20th overall by the Raptors in the 2015 NBA Draft, Wright appeared in 172 games (seven starts) over three-plus seasons in Toronto from 2015-19. During that stretch, he posted averages of 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 17.5 minutes.

The Los Angeles native played two years collegiately at the University Utah from 2013-15 after transferring from the City College of San Francisco. Wright was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in both seasons with the Utes. As a senior in 2014-15, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, was a Consensus All-America Second Team selection and won the 2014-15 Bob Cousy Award, recognizing the nation’s top point guard.

Ariza was acquired by the Pistons in a trade with Houston on November 24, along with the rights to the 16th pick (Isaiah Stewart) in the 2020 NBA Draft, a future second-round pick and cash considerations in exchange for Christian Wood, a protected future first-round pick and a second-round selection in 2021.