Every official trade from 2020 NBA Draft

A quick look at every official trade involving 2020 NBA Draft picks.

From NBA.com Staff

Al Horford is on the move to the Thunder after spending a season with the 76ers.

Keep track of all the official trades that happen before, during and immediately after the 2020 NBA Draft.

Thunder get Horford from 76ers

Thunder get:

  • Al Horford
  • Theo Maledon (34th overall pick)
  • Draft rights to Vasilije Micić (No. 52 pick in 2014)
  • 2025 protected first-round pick

76ers get:

Official Release: Thunder | 76ers

Sixers add Seth Curry

Philadelphia 76ers get:

  • Seth Curry

Dallas Mavericks get:

  • Josh Richardson
  • Tyler Bey (36th overall pick)

Rubio heads back to Wolves in 3-team trade

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

  • Ricky Rubio
  • Leandro Bolmaro (23rd overall pick)
  • Jaden McDaniels (28th overall pick)

Oklahoma City gets:

  • James Johnson
  • Aleksej Pokusevski (17th overall pick)
  • 2024 second-round pick from Timberwolves

New York Knicks get:

  • Immanuel Quickley (25th overall pick)
  • Draft rights to Mathias Lessort (50th overall pick in 2017)
  • 2023 second-round pick from Timberwolves (via Pistons)

Nets add Shamet in 3-team trade

Brooklyn Nets get:

  • Landry Shamet
  • Reggie Perry (57th overall pick)
  • Bruce Brown

LA Clippers get:

  • Luke Kennard
  • Justin Patton
  • Jay Scrubb (55th overall pick)
  • Portland’s 2nd-round pick in 2023
  • Detroit’s 2nd-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026

Detroit Pistons get:

  • Saddiq Bey (19th overall pick)
  • Dzanan Musa
  • Jaylen Hands
  • Rodney McGruder
  • 2021 2nd-round pick from Raptors
  • Cash considerations from Clippers

Pistons add Stewart in trade with Rockets

Pistons get:

Rockets get:

  • Christian Wood
  • Protected future first-round pick
  • 2021 second-round pick

Nuggets add Hampton in 4-team trade

Pelicans get:

  • Steven Adams (from Thunder)
  • Eric Bledsoe (from Bucks)
  • Two future second-round picks from Bucks
  • Right to swap two additional first-round picks with Bucks

Bucks get:

Nuggets get:

Thunder get:

Grizzlies add Bane in 3-team trade

Memphis Grizzlies get:

  • Desmond Bane (30th overall pick, via Boston)
  • Mario Hezonja

Portland Trail Blazers get:

  • Enes Kanter

Boston Celtics get:

  • Two future second round picks from Blazers

Pistons acquire Bradley, 38th pick

Detroit Pistons get:

  • Saben Lee (38th overall pick)
  • Tony Bradley

Utah Jazz get:

  • cash considerations

Clippers add 33rd pick

LA Clippers get:

  • Daniel Oturu (33rd overall pick)

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

  • 2023 2nd-round pick from Pistons
  • Mathias Lessort

Knicks move up to 23rd overall

New York Knicks get:

  • Leandro Bolmaro (23rd overall pick)

Utah Jazz get:

  • Udoka Azubuike (27th overall pick)
  • Saben Lee (38th overall pick)

Bucks add 45th pick

Milwaukee Bucks get:

  • Jordan Nwora (45th overall pick)

Orlando Magic get:

  • Two future second round picks (Indiana’s in 2022, 2023 or 2024 and Milwaukee’s in 2026)

Jazz acquire Elijah Hughes

Utah Jazz get:

  • Elijah Hughes (39th overall pick)

New Orleans Pelicans get:

  • Future second-round pick
  • Cash considerations

Hornets get Nick Richards

Charlotte Hornets get:

  • Nick Richards (42nd overall pick)

New Orleans Pelicans get:

  • 2024 second-round pick

Kings pick up Woodard

Sacramento Kings get:

  • Robert Woodard II (40th overall pick)
  • 2022 second-round pick

Memphis Grizzlies get:

  • Xavier Tillman Sr. (35th overall pick)

Wizards acquire Winston

Washington Wizards get:

  • Cassius Winston (53rd overall pick)
  • 2024 second-round pick

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

  • Vit Krejci (37th pick overall)
  • Admiral Schofield

Rockets acquire Stewart

Houston Rockets get:

  • Isaiah Stewart (16th overall pick)
  • Trevor Ariza
  • Future first-round pick

Portland Trail Blazers get:

  • Robert Covington

Pistons trade for Lee

Detroit Pistons get:

  • Saben Lee (38th overall pick)
  • Tony Bradley

Utah Jazz get:

  • Cash considerations

