2020 NBA Draft
Every official trade from 2020 NBA Draft
A quick look at every official trade involving 2020 NBA Draft picks.
Keep track of all the official trades that happen before, during and immediately after the 2020 NBA Draft.
Thunder get Horford from 76ers
Thunder get:
- Al Horford
- Theo Maledon (34th overall pick)
- Draft rights to Vasilije Micić (No. 52 pick in 2014)
- 2025 protected first-round pick
76ers get:
Sixers add Seth Curry
Philadelphia 76ers get:
- Seth Curry
Dallas Mavericks get:
- Josh Richardson
- Tyler Bey (36th overall pick)
Rubio heads back to Wolves in 3-team trade
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
- Ricky Rubio
- Leandro Bolmaro (23rd overall pick)
- Jaden McDaniels (28th overall pick)
Oklahoma City gets:
- James Johnson
- Aleksej Pokusevski (17th overall pick)
- 2024 second-round pick from Timberwolves
New York Knicks get:
- Immanuel Quickley (25th overall pick)
- Draft rights to Mathias Lessort (50th overall pick in 2017)
- 2023 second-round pick from Timberwolves (via Pistons)
Nets add Shamet in 3-team trade
Brooklyn Nets get:
- Landry Shamet
- Reggie Perry (57th overall pick)
- Bruce Brown
LA Clippers get:
- Luke Kennard
- Justin Patton
- Jay Scrubb (55th overall pick)
- Portland’s 2nd-round pick in 2023
- Detroit’s 2nd-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026
Detroit Pistons get:
- Saddiq Bey (19th overall pick)
- Dzanan Musa
- Jaylen Hands
- Rodney McGruder
- 2021 2nd-round pick from Raptors
- Cash considerations from Clippers
Pistons add Stewart in trade with Rockets
Pistons get:
- Isaiah Stewart (16th overall pick)
- Trevor Ariza
- Future second-round pick
- Cash considerations
Rockets get:
- Christian Wood
- Protected future first-round pick
- 2021 second-round pick
Nuggets add Hampton in 4-team trade
Pelicans get:
- Steven Adams (from Thunder)
- Eric Bledsoe (from Bucks)
- Two future second-round picks from Bucks
- Right to swap two additional first-round picks with Bucks
Bucks get:
- Jrue Holiday (from Pelicans)
- Sam Merrill (60th overall pick, via New Orleans)
Nuggets get:
- R.J. Hampton (24th overall pick, via Milwaukee)
Thunder get:
- George Hill
- Zylan Cheatham
- Josh Gray
- Darius Miller
- Kenrich Williams (via the Pelicans)
- Future first-round pick from Nuggets
- 2023 second-round pick from Pelicans (via Wizards)
- 2024 second-round pick from Pelicans (via Hornets)
Grizzlies add Bane in 3-team trade
Memphis Grizzlies get:
- Desmond Bane (30th overall pick, via Boston)
- Mario Hezonja
Portland Trail Blazers get:
- Enes Kanter
Boston Celtics get:
- Two future second round picks from Blazers
Pistons acquire Bradley, 38th pick
Detroit Pistons get:
- Saben Lee (38th overall pick)
- Tony Bradley
Utah Jazz get:
- cash considerations
Clippers add 33rd pick
LA Clippers get:
- Daniel Oturu (33rd overall pick)
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
- 2023 2nd-round pick from Pistons
- Mathias Lessort
Knicks move up to 23rd overall
New York Knicks get:
- Leandro Bolmaro (23rd overall pick)
Utah Jazz get:
- Udoka Azubuike (27th overall pick)
- Saben Lee (38th overall pick)
Bucks add 45th pick
Milwaukee Bucks get:
- Jordan Nwora (45th overall pick)
Orlando Magic get:
- Two future second round picks (Indiana’s in 2022, 2023 or 2024 and Milwaukee’s in 2026)
Jazz acquire Elijah Hughes
Utah Jazz get:
- Elijah Hughes (39th overall pick)
New Orleans Pelicans get:
- Future second-round pick
- Cash considerations
Hornets get Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets get:
- Nick Richards (42nd overall pick)
New Orleans Pelicans get:
- 2024 second-round pick
Kings pick up Woodard
Sacramento Kings get:
- Robert Woodard II (40th overall pick)
- 2022 second-round pick
Memphis Grizzlies get:
- Xavier Tillman Sr. (35th overall pick)
Wizards acquire Winston
Washington Wizards get:
- Cassius Winston (53rd overall pick)
- 2024 second-round pick
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
- Vit Krejci (37th pick overall)
- Admiral Schofield
Rockets acquire Stewart
Houston Rockets get:
- Isaiah Stewart (16th overall pick)
- Trevor Ariza
- Future first-round pick
Portland Trail Blazers get:
- Robert Covington
