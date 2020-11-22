Trail Blazers Acquire Robert Covington From Houston

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 22, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Robert Covington from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Trevor Ariza, the draft rights to Isaiah Stewart and a conditional future first round pick, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

“Robert is an elite defender and consummate professional that will make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor,” said Olshey. “His versatility enables him to play multiple positions and his character and professionalism will allow him to transition seamlessly into our culture.”

In 70 games (68 starts) with Houston and Minnesota during the 2019-20 season, Covington (6-7, 209) averaged 12.4 points (42.2% FG, 33.5% 3-PT, 79.8% FT), 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.64 steals and 1.33 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game. He finished the season ranked third in the NBA in total steals (115) and tied for 10th in total blocks (93), making him one of two players in the league to finish in the top-10 in both categories.

Covington, 29, holds career averages of 12.7 points (40.6% FG, 35.6% 3-PT, 81.1% FT), 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.66 steals and 0.89 blocks in 396 games (348 starts) with Houston, Minnesota and Philadelphia. In 2017-18, he earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors with the 76ers. A seven-year NBA veteran, Covington signed with Houston in 2013 after going undrafted out of Tennessee State in the 2013 NBA Draft. He is the only player in the NBA to average at least 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.00 steal and 1.00 block over the last three seasons while making at least two three-pointers per game.

Trevor Ariza played in 21 games (all starts) for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20, posting averages of 11.0 points (49.1% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 87.2% FT), 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.62 steals. He was acquired by Portland from Sacramento on Jan. 21, 2020.

Isaiah Stewart was selected out of Washington with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.