Wizards acquire the draft rights to Winston

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired the draft rights to Cassius Winston (53rd overall pick out of Michigan State) and Memphis’ 2024 second round pick (which was owned by Oklahoma City) from the Thunder in exchange for the rights to Vit Krejci (37th overall pick) and Admiral Schofield.

Winston, a 6-1, 205-pound guard, averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game as a senior and 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game as a junior at Michigan State to earn All-America Second Team honors in both seasons, All-Big Ten honors as a senior and Big Ten Player of the Year honors as a junior. He is one of four players in NCAA D-I history to record at least 1,900 points and 850 assists and finished his career with 894 assists, the most in Big Ten and Michigan State history, while leading the Spartans to the 2019 Final Four.

“Cassius has a proven resume and is a tremendous leader whose tough, unselfish style will allow him to develop within our system,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “This trade brings us a player we had targeted in addition to acquiring a future second round pick and potentially freeing up a roster spot to bring in a player who can help us immediately.”

Schofield was originally selected with the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 Draft by Philadelphia before the Wizards acquired his draft rights from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 33 games last season.

“We’d like to thank Admiral for his professionalism and hard work during his time with us,” said Sheppard. “We wish him the best in his career moving forward.”