Rockets Acquire Christian Wood

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today acquired free agent forward/center Christian Wood from Detroit as part of a sign-and-trade. The Rockets traded forward Trevor Ariza, the rights to Isaiah Stewart (16th pick in 2020 NBA Draft), a future Houston second round pick, and cash considerations to the Pistons in exchange for Wood, a future Detroit first round pick, and a future L.A. Lakers second round pick. Ariza, the rights to Stewart, and a future Portland first round pick were acquired from the Blazers in exchange for forward Robert Covington on Nov. 22, 2020.

Wood (6-10, 223) was eligible for the 2015 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at UNLV. The 25-year-old finished eighth in voting for the Most Improved Player award in 2019-20 while averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 62 games for Detroit.

Over his final 22 games played last season, Wood averaged 19.7 ppg and 8.1 rpg while shooting 56.0% from the floor, 40.3% from 3-point range, and 77.4% from the foul line. For the season, he joined Enes Kanter (2016-17) as the only players in league history to have averaged at least 13.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg in fewer than 22.0 mpg in a single season.

Wood spent most of 2018-19 assigned to the Bucks G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd and ranked second in the league in scoring with 29.3 ppg and third in rebounding with 14.0 rpg. In 123 career G League games, Woods averaged 22.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg, and 1.8 bpg.