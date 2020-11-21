Grizzlies acquire draft rights to Desmond Bane and Mario Hezonja in three-team trade with Celtics and Trail Blazers

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team acquired the 2020 draft rights to Texas Christian University guard Desmond Bane (No. 30 overall, first round) from the Boston Celtics and forward Mario Hezonja (HEH-zone-yuh) from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team trade. As part of the deal, Memphis traded two future second round draft picks to Boston and cash considerations to Portland, and the Celtics traded center Enes Kanter to the Trail Blazers.

Bane (6-6, 215) was selected to the 2019-20 All-Big 12 First Team and named a Top 10 finalist for the 2019-20 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award after posting 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.47 steals in 36.1 minutes over 32 games (all starts) last season as a senior at TCU. Bane led the Big 12 in 3-pointers made (92) and attempted (208) and 3-point field goal percentage (.442) and averaged a Big 12-high 36.0 minutes in conference games, including six games in which he played at least 40 minutes.

The 22-year-old Richmond, Ind. native appeared in 141 games (114 starts) over during his four-year collegiate career at TCU (2016-20) and averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.4 minutes while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 43.3 percent from 3-point range and 80.4 percent from the free throw line. He left TCU as the Horned Frogs’ all-time leader in 3-pointers (249), wins (84) and games played (141) and ranks third in program history in points (1,784) and fifth in 3-point percentage (.433).

Hezonja (6-8, 220) has appeared in 330 games (69 starts) and has averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.5 minutes over his five-year NBA career (2015-20) with the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. The 25-year-old Dubrovnik, Croatia native was selected by Orlando with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.