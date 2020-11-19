Kings Acquire Draft Rights To Robert Woodard II and 2022 Second-Round Draft Selection

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings acquired the draft rights to forward Robert Woodard II from the Memphis Grizzlies and a 2022 second-round draft selection in exchange for the draft rights to forward Xavier Tillman Sr., according to General Manager Monte McNair.

Sacramento drafted Tillman Sr. with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft before sending the Michigan State junior to Memphis, while the Grizzlies selected Woodard II with the 40th pick before his rights were traded to the Kings.

A native of Columbus, Miss., the Mississippi State sophomore averaged 11.4 points (.495 FG%, .429 3pt%, .641 FT%), 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 33.1 minutes per game in 31 games (all starts) during the 2019-20 season. Woodard II led the Bulldogs in steals (35) and was one of three Power 5 players to accrue averages of more than 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He also registered double figures in scoring for 19 games, ranking third on the team. In high school, the four-star recruit and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year was the state of Mississippi’s top prospect for the Class of 2018.