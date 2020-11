The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired cash considerations from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for center Tony Bradley and the draft rights to Saben Lee, the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina) appeared in 70 games (three starts) over three seasons with Utah, owning averages of 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game.