Team Acquires Green, Ferguson, and Poirier

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier (pour-ee-ay) from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a 2025 protected first-round pick and the draft rights to Théo Maledon (No. 34 selection in 2020 NBA Draft) and Vasilije Micić (No. 52 selection in 2014 NBA Draft).

The 2025 first-round pick is protected for pick Nos. 1-6, and if the pick does not convey in 2025, it will be protected for pick Nos. 1-4 in both 2026 and 2027. If not conveyed in the first round of the 2025, 2026 or 2027 drafts, the pick will be a 2027 second-round selection.

In October, Green clinched the third NBA championship of his career. An 11-year NBA veteran, he’s seen action in 688 career games (612 starts) with the Lakers, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland, averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.4 minutes per contest. A career 40-percent shooter from beyond the arc, Green has made more than 1,200 three-pointers in his career, ranking within the top 25 among active NBA players. Defensively, Green has amassed nearly 700 steals and more than 500 blocks over his 11 seasons in the league, and was named to the 2016-17 All-Defensive Second Team while playing for San Antonio.

Originally selected by Cleveland with the No. 46 overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft, Green played his college basketball at North Carolina. As a senior, he started each of the Tar Heels’ 38 games, averaging 13.1 points as the team posted a 34-4 record en route to the 2009 NCAA title. Green, a Long Island, New York native is the only player in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 three-pointers, 150 blocks and 150 steals.

Ferguson, a three-year NBA veteran, was originally chosen by Oklahoma City with the No. 21 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s played in 191 career games (124 starts), tallying 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game. Prior to the NBA, Ferguson spent one season playing for the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League. He played in 30 of the team’s 31 games during the 2016-17 season. While growing up in Dallas, Texas, Ferguson represented the United States in three FIBA tournaments, capturing gold medals in each.

Poirier, who signed with Boston in July 2019, appeared in 22 games for the Celtics as a rookie, averaging 5.9 minutes per contest. Originally from France, he began his professional career in 2012 in his home country and has played for three French clubs in all. Poirier spent his last two international seasons with Saski Baskonia in Spain’s top league, Liga ACB. In his final season with Baskonia, Poirier led the EuroLeague in rebounding at 8.3 per game and earned a spot on the All-EuroLeague Second Team.

Horford spent one season with Philadelphia, appearing in 67 games (61 starts) and posting 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest. Maledon, who was chosen with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has spent the last three seasons competing for ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne in his native France. Micić was drafted by Philadelphia with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and most recently played professionally in Turkey.

Green will wear No. 14 for the 76ers, Ferguson will sport No. 23 and Poirier will wear No. 17.